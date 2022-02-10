We need more affordable housing but must be careful that creating it does not harm existing neighborhoods.
That’s why we agree with groups like the Queens Civic Congress and Community Board 11 that a set of bills in Albany designed to override zoning laws to allow for what are called accessory dwelling units must not pass.
Kudos to those people like Queens activist Paul Graziano who are leading the charge against the legislation, which would allow for apartments or other forms of housing regardless of any existing single-family zoning.
Such a one-size-fits-all approach is not what most people, such as the homeowners who pay so much in property taxes, want.
We can keep adding housing with individual, incremental, targeted rezonings. That’s the smarter, fairer approach.
