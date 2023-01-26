King Manor in Jamaica was home to a framer and signer of the Constitution, Rufus King. He farmed the land, owning 150 acres at the time, served as a senator and ambassador to Great Britain, and passionately fought to end slavery. His son, John Alsop King, was an assemblyman, congressman and governor of New York, who also actively opposed slavery.
Now their memories are being insulted, as is the very history of Queens and Jamaica in particular. As the Chronicle revealed in an exclusive report last week, King Manor is being allowed to fall apart. Walls are cracking. The historic mantelpiece is deteriorating. Black growths that are either mold or “mold-like” are appearing. Mildew is forming on bare wood on the exterior — the house is supposed to be painted every five to eight years but it’s been more than 20 since it last was done, according to King Manor Museum Executive Director Kelsey Brow. Windowsills are failing, letting moisture in.
It’s true that the roof was repaired in 2018 at a cost of $1.8 million, and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system was repaired in 2021 for $718,000. But clearly those investments were not nearly enough. The roof repair, for one thing, did not include a replastering of the ceilings below — leaving Brow and her colleagues to do the work.
This is absurd. The Chronicle reports on multimillion-dollar upgrades for city parks and playgrounds on a pretty regular basis. Those are worthwhile things. So is maintaining a park-based historic house that should be a gem and major draw.
In fact, the house used to host weddings, baby showers, book launches, business meetings and so forth, but between its deteriorating condition and the loss of its Wi-Fi service, those events are not happening anymore. That means the loss of revenue that could come in handy. The Wi-Fi has been out for more than two years. How could the city not bother to get it fixed in all that time?
We call on the city to get its act together and fix King Manor. We call on our elected officials, who rally at the drop of a hat, to demand it. It’s time to respect our history and invest in our future.
