Of all the institutions whose reopening we look forward to as the city emerges from the coronavirus crisis — and there are many — one that’s certainly at the top of the list is the Queens Library.
As everyone knows, today’s Queens Library is far more than a repository of books and other intellectual resources. Each of its more than 60 locations is also a vital community center, offering opportunities for everything from learning new skills to watching movies and socializing over old-fashioned board games.
So we’re thrilled to hear that the library is planning to begin reopening in July. It will be a slow process, with only a handful of locations opening at first, and only for borrowing and returning items, but we hope the situation will be such that things can then be sped up quickly. Yet we agree wholeheartedly with Meghan Cirrito, president of the Friends of the Court Square Library, who told the Chronicle: “Public libraries are such a cornerstone of local communities so the slow reopening kind of signals, positively, that things will return to a new normal and we can return in steps to places that we enjoy and places that we meet as a community. Just psychologically it’s a nice signal.”
It’s also no surprise that during the pandemic, the library has been there for us. Its online programming is extensive, as it’s been for years. Take just its Mail-A-Book program. Before the virus came, it had been serving about 900 homebound customers. Only a few dozen would participate in its online offerings. Today, although actual mailing of actual books has been suspended, MAB’s virtual programs have greatly increased and are now open to everyone. They’ve drawn 1,181 attendees to 136 virtual events so far, while the library’s Community Health program, which overlaps and shares programming with MAB, has drawn 1,127 attendees to 64 sessions. We suspect many will want to keep attending online events even as the library opens up, and it will be ready to handle that.
Now the library is even offering mental health programs designed to help people cope with aspects of the coronavirus, including the death of a loved one.
Talk about an institution that’s there for you when you need it. We salute the Queens Library, and look forward to being able to do so in person again soon.
