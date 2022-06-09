At one blaze in Corona, a semiconscious woman managed to tell Firefighter Andrew Gabor that her baby was missing. He notified the rest of the crew from Ladder 138 that was searching the burning building. Firefighter Edwin Rodriguez found the girl beneath a crib and got her out. Meanwhile Lt. Ryan Johnston found a semiconscious man who then turned combative. All together, 22 people needed medical care due to the Aug. 22, 2021 fire. And the three firemen each won top medals, granted June 1 at City Hall.
Their story is just one of many told in this week’s Chronicle report “Harrowing tales of heroism in the FDNY,” by Senior News Editor Michael Gannon. We’re glad to bring you such dramatic accounts of New York’s Bravest in detail.
In Jamaica, Firefighter Ryan Hall broke a door in half and climbed over it to get to a woman stuck between a bed and a dresser, then raced the flames back to the door as he carried her out. In Astoria, Lt. Michael Fletcher clambered over clutter as fire burned overhead to get to an unconscious man he found between a wall and a sofa.
Read these stories and, like us, you’ll likely never forget them. Never forget how the Bravest got that moniker. Never forget the 343. Never forget what the men and women of the FDNY are willing to risk at a moment’s notice to save the lives of strangers, including yours and ours. They’re heroes.
