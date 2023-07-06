One busy Central Queens business celebrated the Fourth of July by putting up plywood over one of its plate-glass windows, which had been smashed in that very morning. The culprit was a would-be thief who, after being caught stealing a bunch of ice cream by the owner, returned to the store to make a ruckus out front and then throw a large rock through the window. It didn’t just crack the glass but put a big hole in it. And this was not in the dark “wee hours” of the morning but around 8:30 a.m.
Retail theft is out of control. Sometimes so are retail thieves. That’s why so many stores just let them go. But when you own the place, you can’t just rely on corporate to take care of things. And insurance write-offs lead to higher premiums. Plus, just letting crime happen leads to a sense of lawlessness, which engenders more crime. We know this because we saw the broken windows theory of combating lesser crimes to prevent larger ones applied to this city in the early 1990s, leading to the greatest improvements in safety ever seen, at least since reliable data have been kept.
Now crime stats are in flux. They’ve been up the past few years but many have leveled off or are dropping. Not so shoplifting. According to one report in The New York Times, citing police data, shoplifting complaints nearly doubled in five years, rising to nearly 64,000 in 2022. Only about 34 percent resulted in arrests last year, compared with 60 percent in 2017, The Times said.
And then there are the cases that go unreported, like the one that resulted in that broken window Tuesday. The owner decided not to involve the cops that time. He’s now considering getting those ice cream lid locks that recently made the New York Post’s front page.
Many of us have seen large-scale retail theft firsthand. You hear what sounds like luggage being quickly rolled through a drugstore, turn around and see that it’s just that — some guy’s wheeling a suitcase full of stolen merchandise out the door. There’s no time to stop him, maybe no inclination. He’s shameless, maybe violent and knows he’s likely to get away with it as long as he makes the door.
Now dozens of Queens denizens and their councilman, Bob Holden, have had enough. The residents signed a petition calling on CVS — not the city, not the cops — to do more to combat shoplifting, saying they feel unsafe in the chain’s Maspeth store. Holden wrote the company’s president a letter outlining what he thinks should be done and had a call with someone there on Wednesday.
We’re not sure what will come of that, but something has to change. Maybe it will take a broken window or two to make an omelette. We cannot let rampant organized shoplifting continue until stores start leaving neighborhoods here like they already are on the West Coast. That just causes further decline we can’t afford.
