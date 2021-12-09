Everything in moderation is not just sound advice in most circumstances that dates back to Ancient Greece at least; it could be interpreted as a guiding principal of this page when it comes to politics and policy.
That’s a key reason why we backed Democrat Eric Adams for mayor on the one hand and Republican Joann Ariola for City Council from South Queens on the other — they both advocate reasonable, centrist policies while their opponents were both kind of ... out there.
And here we go again with extremist ideas coming from some of the usual suspects, who, we’re glad to report, were quickly slapped down by those they tried to bully. We’re talking about the efforts last week of a number of “progressive” (ahem) organizations to eliminate the voices of all five incoming Republicans on the City Council when it comes to choosing the next speaker.
Jockeying for the vital position, second only to the mayor in power and responsibility — other than the public advocate’s unwarranted top spot in the line of succession — is going on right now, even as you read this. It’s going on as you head to work, as you eat dinner, as you sleep.
The hopefuls include two Queens councilmembers, Francisco Moya of Corona and Adrienne Adams of Jamaica. Like most of the other five, they’re liberal Democrats. Also like the other five, that doesn’t mean they’re looking to create new enemies on the Council before they’re even seated.
But that’s what the hard left groups want them to do, by cutting all Republicans completely out of the process of choosing the next speaker. The GOP lawmakers likely have very little voice anyway, since they will only hold five seats in the 51-member body (up from three right now). But if the race boils down to a close divide among Democrats between one moderate and one “progressive,” a unified five-vote Republican block could make a difference.
That’s exactly what the leftist groups, such as Make the Road Action, New York Communities for Change and Communities United for Police Reform Action, want to avoid.
“[T]he Speaker of the City Council should be determined solely by the Democratic members ...,” the unelected groups wrote in a Dec. 1 letter meant to intimidate duly elected officials. It characterized all the incoming GOP lawmakers as “a fringe group of Republican Council Members who openly support Donald Trump’s racist, authoritarian politics.” That’s an unfair generalization. With one exception we can think of, the incoming GOP Caucus could just as well be more in line with outgoing South Queens Republican Councilman Eric Ulrich, who collaborated with liberal Democrats to get things done and, incidentally, led the way in proposing that Jamaica Hospital Medical Center take the name Trump off a pavilion that the former president’s mother had endowed. It eventually did.
We’re pleased that all seven candidates for speaker declined to succumb to the activists’ pressure. Doing otherwise would almost be like saying the five GOPers don’t matter, and therefore their constituents don’t either. That kind of division is not what we need.
Nor is any continued lurch to the left on policy, not when it comes to vital needs such as reining in spending, improving education, reducing crime and cutting overregulation of businesses. Eric Adams, who at least publicly is staying away from the race for Council speaker, promises to be a vast improvement over his predecessor on all these counts. We hope he and the centrist, bipartisan Common Sense Caucus of the next Council can send New York in a new, more positive direction. Those on the fringes can either learn to compromise or, we hope, be left out in the cold. Their choice.
