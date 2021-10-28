Last year the restaurant industry survived in large part thanks to outdoor dining. Indoors, eateries were subject to the vagaries of Cuomo math, as the then-governor used his expertise in air currents and geometry to determine just how many people could sit in each fine restaurant and taco joint from Amagansett to Amherst. And then change his mind, depending on “the science,” or maybe how he felt about Mayor de Blasio that day.
Outdoors there was a lot more freedom, even if it wasn’t a free-for-all. Dining structures had to be stable and protected from traffic. But restaurateurs were given the leeway they needed to survive — including flexibility in how they could heat their structures. Few wanted to run new gas lines or permanent wiring to a plywood shack in the street.
But now they’ll have to, if they want to continue outdoor dining. The city just announced that the portable propane heaters that helped so many eateries survive the winter, without incident, are no longer allowed. They were safe enough last year but apparently no longer are.
Last year, you see, there was an emergency that allowed the rules to be bent a little. But the emergency is hardly over. We’ve seen unexpected surges in the virus, with more Americans dying from it so far this year than did in 2020. We’re on the right side of the curve now and hope to stay there, but we all know that’s not guaranteed. There are people who would not want to go inside a restaurant but would be willing to eat outdoors, and then there are those who are not allowed inside because they remain unvaccinated. All of them, if they eat outside, need to be kept warm.
But to comply with the city’s new rules for outdoor heating, eatery owners have to pay far more money, obtain permits, hire master electricians or plumbers and be subject to inspection. That’s the way it has been for a long time indoors, but for temporary shacks in the street?
We suspect a lot of owners will feel something like Bruno Rinaldi, owner of Bruno Ristorante in Howard Beach, did when he told us, “Of course it’s going to hurt.” He said he had lost 25 percent of his business since the vaccine mandate took effect in September and lamented how the city keeps “piling on and piling on” more regulations that could at some point make him decide to close down.
If portable propane heaters were safe enough last year, they should be today. They should be allowed until the emergency is truly over. It will be one day, but we’re not there yet.
