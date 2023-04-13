It’s generally bad form for a government to call its citizens “garbage.” And yet that’s exactly what the Department of Sanitation is doing in a new ad campaign designed to fight litter.
Litter sucks. Let’s stipulate that right off the bat. So does dumping — essentially littering gone nuclear. And so too does letting your dog do its business and not cleaning up afterward.
These are all garbage moves. We do not tolerate them here at the Chronicle. But the DSNY is dialing it up to 11 with its ads, which show people whose heads have been replaced by things such as cigarette butts and takeout containers and say, “If you litter, you’re garbage.” That’s way over the top. These are slobs, not murderers.
But wait, there’s more. The same ads advise people that when they see “a garbage New Yorker, tell ’em where to stick it.” If you’re, say, a retired Marine skilled in martial arts, go ahead. But for most people, it’s probably best not to pick a fight over littering. And it’s insane for the city to advocate it. If someone does this and gets hurt, can he or she blame the ad and sue the city? Why not?
These ads are dangerous and should be pulled now. Also, “em” takes an apostrophe, not the leading quote mark it has in these ads. Also, the I♥NYC logo is lousy, a pale imitation of the classic I♥NY. All garbage. But the people who did all this aren’t. They’re people.
