Not much came out of the pandemic that we want to keep around. The state’s Excelsior Pass app, which kept digital records of when you got the shot, cost $64 million and raised serious privacy concerns. It went bye-bye at the end of July. Just a few weeks ago one more supermarket in Forest Hills took down the Plexiglas dividers between customer and cashier. Few miss them. And if you’re still quarantining your mail before opening it, well, you just might want to reconsider that.
But one thing we’re glad to see going strong — for the most part — is outdoor dining, which the City Council finally legitimized for the long term last week, in a bill Mayor Adams is hungry to sign. Restaurants will get to keep their outdoor structures, except during the coldest months, adding to revenue and the vibrancy of street life. Others that cannot or do not want to spread into the roadway can have tables and chairs on the sidewalk, much like what was possible before Covid entered our lives.
Now, don’t get us wrong. If your dining shed has devolved into a dumpy old shack, forget it. Tear it down. It’s not a storage unit. It’s not a place for folks to engage in paid liaisons. It’s an accessory dining room, one that you have to make disappear from Nov. 30 to March 31 anyway. Otherwise, this is one area in which even this page is willing to sacrifice some parking spaces here and there. If there’s one thing we support more than the use of streets primarily for cars, it’s the ability of small businesses to thrive. Outdoor dining may have saved 100,000 jobs.
There are downsides, as pointed out by critics of the Open Restaurants program. Street noise can worsen on blocks with outdoor dining. The rules against it must be enforced. The structures cannot be allowed to collect garbage. And we are concerned about the Department of Transportation administering the program. These are buildings (sort of) where business is conducted and food is consumed. Those are all things that need regulating, but the DOT has its own mission, and can’t even reliably paint lines in the street. We hope it lives up to this new challenge.
Business and political leaders alike agree that outdoor dining has been a boon. We’re glad to see it stay.
