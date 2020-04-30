The people of the 31st Assembly District — folks living in South Ozone Park, Brookville, much of Ozone Park and swaths of eastern Rockaway — will just have to put up with taxation without representation for the rest of the year. So decided Gov. Cuomo when he canceled the June 23 special election that would have filled the seat vacated by now-Civil Court Judge Michele Titus.
Registered Democrats will still get to vote in their party’s primary for the post that day, which will effectively decide who wins the job in November, as Republicans have no chance in the district. Six candidates are running. But the winner won’t be sworn in until January.
Cuomo did the same thing with the election for Queens borough president, but at least we have an experienced acting borough president, Sharon Lee, handling that job.
In the 31st AD, the people will have no voice as the state continues confronting the coronavirus crisis. Why? People are already going to the polls for the primary. Mail-in ballots could be sent to everyone. The candidates were all set to go. We don’t see how this move serves anyone, and it’s both a disservice and an affront to a democratic people.
(1) comment
Article would be greatly improved with named mention of 6 candidates. IJS
