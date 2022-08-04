All-day and all-night operation of speed cameras in school zones is here. Just a few notes on that:
The definition of school zone has been warped beyond all recognition to allow cameras anywhere within a quarter-mile of any campus.
The program has indeed been shown to slow people down and result in fewer crashes.
The number of people killed in car wrecks citywide has been rising since 2019 nonetheless.
The cameras will not ticket you where the regular speed limit is 25 and the daytime limit is 20, until you hit 36 mph. It used to be 31, but not anymore.
If you’re going 36 past a school when children are present, you deserve a ticket.
The summonses are $50 and don’t add points to your license, since they’re issued to the owner of the car in violation.
At least this program is something our elected officials voted to implement, unlike much of the other stuff the Department of Transportation is foisting upon us, like business-killing bus lanes and the mini speed bumps that are blistering up at intersections like some kind of highly contagious roadpox. (How will the snowplows handle those?)
You probably have bigger concerns in life than having to go 35 or less in a 20. Slow down.
