One factor that seems to be overlooked in the modern Department of Transportation’s activist-driven push to get people out of cars and onto buses, trains, mopeds, personal electric vehicles and their own two feet is the difficulty faced by the elderly and handicapped. And now the city is going to have to explain itself in court.
Opponents of the Open Streets program — who agree with this page’s assessment when it began that it’s really more like Closed Streets — are suing, claiming the shutdown of roads such as 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights to most automotive traffic violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and city human rights laws.
Anyone who has seen the videos of emergency crews struggling to navigate 34th Avenue knows there’s a downside to the creation of an odd new park enjoyed by many families, children and cyclists. It’s hard to see the plaintiffs prevailing given today’s anti-car zeitgeist but they make a compelling case and deserve their day in court.
