The reopening of the city is moving ahead rapidly now, but there’s one institution in particular we’d like to see pick up the pace — because it’s so vital and beloved.
That’s the Queens Public Library.
Of course the library is going to be careful, but with mask requirements mostly removed for the vaccinated and social distancing fading away in other venues, we’d like to see it reopen faster. So far 14 locations are allowing limited browsing, and 12 more will starting Monday, but only for a half-hour at a time. People spend more time than that in everything from art galleries, now reopening, to supermarkets, open all along. And there are nearly 40 more locations to go.
C’mon, library, you can be safe and more open too. Your people miss you!
