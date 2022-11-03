Nationally, the pundits say, the 2024 race will begin as soon as next week’s midterm elections are over. Here in New York City, there will be another set of contests in between: for City Council.
“Wait,” you say, “we just voted for Council last year, and the terms are for four years.” Normally, that’s true. But due to a provision in the City Charter, after every other U.S. Census, meaning every 20 years, the terms are cut in half. That means one post-Census race (2021 in this case) under the old district lines, followed by one (in 2023) under the new lines. The idea is to make things more dynamic and democratic by effecting the changes earlier (not waiting until 2025). Then two years later (in 2025), things are back to normal elections for with four-year terms.
That’s a lot of democracy!
The new lines for 2023 were submitted to the City Clerk this week after being drawn up by the Districting Commission, headed by the Queens Library’s own Dennis Walcott, an old government hand. The commission took into account input from both regular residents and Council members. It is to be commended for running a pretty smooth operation, in contrast to the complete failure of the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission. We’re still waiting on acceptable Assembly maps, for one thing.
Meanwhile, be sure to vote Tuesday if not before!
