Queens history runs deep, and we’ve covered a lot of it in our annual Anniversary special editions over the years, once even delving all the way back to about 18,000 BCE, when the land we stand upon literally was being formed as the glacier atop it retreated.
This week, in our 44th annual Anniversary supplement, entitled History Matters, we take a different approach. Here we look at the people and organizations who make it their business to preserve our history. And going one step further, we report on the history of those very organizations, as well as some of their present-day activities.
Naturally the focus is on historical societies, of which the borough has plenty, and we start with the Queens Historical Society. Did you know that the QHS grew out of the remains of the Flushing Historical Society, which once was quite active — and boasted President Theodore Roosevelt as its first honorary board member — but by the 1960s had become quite diminished? Or that the QHS was founded by an 18-year-old history buff, Abe Wolfson, who died just three years later in Montana when he crashed a small plane he was trying to learn to fly? As if that’s not enough to pique your interest, our piece on the QHS also includes a cool photo of the house it’s based in, the Kingsland Homestead, being moved down a street via truck.
Much younger than the QHS is the Newtown Historical Society, but its namesake is one of the three original towns that made up western Queens County, along with Jamaica and Flushing (the eastern ones broke away to form Nassau County in 1899). Part of Newtown was Maspeth, where the first settlement was established in 1642 — Indians drove the colonizers out soon after, though only for a time. More than 300 years later, the NHS took a leading role in saving the Ridgewood Reservoir and the components of St. Saviour’s Church, though in dismantled form.
The other historical societies we write about this week are Richmond Hill, Bayside and Greater Astoria.
But we don’t limit History Matters to historical societies. Many other groups operate with history in mind or have interesting ones of their own, or both. The Jackson Heights Beautification Group is one. Another is the Juniper Park Civic Association. History shows it to be one of the most vital and successful civics out there, active since 1938 and protecting far more than its namesake. It played a key role in getting Elmhurst Park established where the old gas tanks were, instead of a planned Home Depot.
Another group keeping history alive, perhaps somewhat ironically, is the Friends of Maple Grove Cemetery. Few groups make sure individuals who passed on long ago are remembered the way this one does. And everything it does is done with the respect its station in society calls for.
Working from a very different station in society are the volunteer fire departments that play such a vital role in South Queens. They’re covered too, and if they hadn’t made history before Superstorm Sandy, they certainly did then.
Other groups that bring a lot to the table when it comes to maintaining history are the various Friends of the Library organizations, which help keep the Queens Public Library one of the preeminent institutions of its kind. Among organizations dedicated to the arts, we look at two of the borough’s top community theater troupes. Also examined is PFLAG, Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, which grew out of a Queens mom’s love 50 years ago. We also cover a venerable animal rescue group and the Queens County Bird Club, which turned 90 this year.
Queens history runs deep, and we hope you’ll delve into History Matters to find some new bits of it, just as we did.
