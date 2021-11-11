We know you love your community just as much as we do at the Queens Chronicle, your community newspaper. So this week you’re in for a treat!
In our 43rd annual Anniversary edition, entitled “Welcome to the neighborhood!”, you’ll find profiles of nine neighborhoods across the borough, looking at them both historically and in the present day. In researching the stories we learned much that we didn’t know, and hope you will too.
We open with Forest Hills, not because it’s the best — though many who live there will tell you it is, just as people elsewhere would say about their neighborhoods — but because it seemed a fine place to start, located as it is right in the heart of the borough. Like most of Queens, it was, from Colonial times on, farmland until development and the population exploded. Long synonymous with tennis, it also has been home to a lengthy list of celebrities of celebrities of all kinds — how many can you name? And, like any place, it’s seen its share of darkness. Did you know that two of the young innocents killed by the Son of Sam in 1977 were slain, on different days, less than 100 yards from each other?
From Forest Hills we move northeast to Bayside, long a playground of the rich, known for Gatsby-style estates, elite clubs and golf courses. But, as an assistant professor of history from Queens College tells us, two key events, the imposition of the federal income tax in 1913 and the stock market crash of 1929, took their toll on the wealthy. The great estates were subdivided, the golf courses too; and today’s more middle-class community took shape.
Heading west, we next stop in Jackson Heights, a largely planned community that today exemplifies what former Mayor David Dinkins called New York’s “gorgeous mosaic” of different races, religions, nationalities and sexual orientations. It is the most diverse community on Earth, according to one longtime resident, City Councilman Danny Dromm, with 167 languages spoken.
From there we head way south — we’re like cabbies heading from one neighborhood to the next, all over the borough — to Ozone Park. Talk about community: This is where the late Congressman Joe Addabbo Sr. lived his entire life, moving five times but never leaving one square mile of space. He’s not the only one who loves the place, which realtors pitched to Manhattanites way back when as a healthy location boasting clean ocean air — hence the name. Addabbo’s son, Joe Jr., the state senator, says the warmth and camaraderie among the residents that he remembers from his youth remains.
Next it’s on to Jamaica, long a regional hub — so it’s funny to be reminded its original name was Rustdorp, “Rest-town” in Dutch. Jamaica keeps busy and has for a long, long time. It’s a business hub, a transit hub and a center of government. It’s got a lot of history too.
Also bearing a lot of history is our next stop, Ridgewood. It’s home, after all, to the oldest Dutch Colonial stone house in the entire city, dating to 1709. And talk about historic districts! It’s got 10 of them.
After Ridgewood we head back to Queens Village, which, among other things, has had a remarkable number of names over the years. Blame the railroad and power politics for that. Lastly we hit two shore-front communities: Long Island City with its unique blend of industry and art, and Whitestone, another area once known for celebrities that today is all about folks living in a quiet community.
Queens has 90-some-odd distinct neighborhoods, so of course we couldn’t write about them all in one edition. If yours isn’t here, we bet you’ll find it has a lot in common with at least one of the others. Welcome to the neighborhood!
