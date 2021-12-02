There will be no new lockdown in New York City when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus gets here, as it inevitably will. The people would not allow it.
Acting ahead of time, Gov. Hochul declared a state of emergency, accruing to herself vast powers to override laws if needed and to prevent hospitals from doing nonessential surgeries if they become crowded. Fine, though we hope that won’t become necessary.
The city Health Department reinstated its advisory that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors. Fine, though compliance is mixed.
There are signs Omicron may be a less harmful variant. That’s our hope, that the virus weakens over time, like the flu did. It’s not going away. We can only wait and see what’s next.
