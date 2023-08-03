If lawmakers want to change a law, they can write legislation. If other elected officials want to change a law, they can use their bully pulpit and power behind the scenes to get the same legislation written. What neither should do is tell people to ignore the law and slam the agencies tasked with enforcing it when they actually do.
Yet that’s just what the likes of Borough President Donovan Richards and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are doing because the Department of Sanitation had the nerve to crack down and ticket illegal vendors in Corona Plaza. The DSNY was enforcing the laws enacted by the people’s representatives in the City Council and the mayoralty. Apparently Richards doesn’t think all food vendors need to be licensed and inspected. They shouldn’t have to pay the same fees legal ones do, getting an even bigger advantage against actual restaurants. All because the mean old city doesn’t provide enough licenses.
Maybe it doesn’t. Or maybe people really don’t want more food carts, and that’s why the Council hasn’t passed a bill to allow more. Asked why the law shouldn’t be enforced, Richards’ office talked about things like how good the food in Corona Plaza is, how the vendors are largely women of color and how a task force he and some advocates created is doing good work. OK. But none of that is a substitute for licensing and safety inspections. We’re talking about food here.
