When the Queens Chronicle asked the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (yes, we have that now, along with a Cannabis Control Board) for a list of those who had won the new licenses to legally sell marijuana, we were really only interested in those from this borough.
But the summary of a license winner from Staten Island caught our eye. As with all the others, it noted that the applicant (in this case one of two partners) was “justice-involved,” meaning he had a criminal record. Only those with convictions related to marijuana were granted licenses. They also have to have run a business, and in this person’s case it was a vape shop, which, the OCM said, sold “safe, legally compliant smoke vape products to promote health and leisure.”
Kids, listen up. Vaping is not “safe.” It does not “promote health.” Smoking e-cigarettes is less horrific than smoking regular cigarettes, and can be a step on the road to quitting, but that’s it. It is never good for you. A smoker moving to vaping is a good thing. A nonsmoker taking up vaping is not.
We don’t expect much from an office dedicated to managing legalized pot. But for the state to say something as false as vaping is “safe” and “promotes health” is just frightening.
