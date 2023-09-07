The anti-Israel crowd is at it again, last week holding an event to push a bill that would let New York State disband charities based here that aid Jews in their historical homeland. A majority of Assembly Democrats oppose the bill in writing, but that hasn’t stopped leftist lawmakers such as Queens’ own Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Kristen Gonzalez from preaching to the anti-Semitic choir about it (h/t Queens Post for quality reporting on that).
The bill would enable Albany to decertify charities that operate in the disputed West Bank, where Jews are building homes. It would not help bring Palestinians back to the negotiating table. It has no chance but dismays pro-Israel New Yorkers and divides Democrats. Whose interests does that serve?
Radicals must not be able to chip away at Israel’s defenses, economy and people with things like this bill.
