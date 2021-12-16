Just as every car has a vehicle identification number, every gun has a serial number, which obviously is vital when police have to track down a weapon that’s been used in a crime.
Except today, more and more guns do not have a serial number. They’re ghost guns — firearms that were not built and sold the traditional way, going from some manufacturer such as Smith & Wesson to licensed dealers, but were instead crafted by individuals buying unregulated parts. Often none of those parts comes with a serial number, but when put together correctly they can kill just as easily as a traditionally built firearm.
The vast majority of gun violence is still committed with weapons made the old-fashioned way, but more ghost guns are cropping up all the time. Just last week, a 20-year-old Fresh Meadows man was charged with possessing 25 ghost guns — 19 pistols, five rifles and one shotgun. He also allegedly had parts for building more, most notably several receivers — essentially the frame of a gun, onto which the other parts are attached.
Under federal law, receivers are supposed to have serial numbers. But thanks to technology, people are getting around that today by selling “unfinished” receivers, ones that require a little more work, such as drilling holes, before they can serve their purpose. The law has to catch up to the technology and be rewritten to include unfinished gun frames. That would mean they could only legally be sold by licensed dealers, rather than over the internet, which is what’s happening now.
As one former federal agent told The Trace, a news outlet dedicated to reporting on gun violence, when it comes to receivers, “If you can put Ikea furniture together, you can make one of these.”
Last week’s case was the fifth ghost gun seizure in Queens this year. Through September, the NYPD had recovered 135 ghost guns, according to the Daily News — compared to 17 in all of 2018. This is a growing problem. Unfinished frames must somehow be made identifiable. Even pro-gun lawmakers, if they’re fine with serial numbers, should want them on this new type of weapon too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.