What the heck is going on with the U.S. Postal Service? It used to be a veritable Rock of Gibraltar among federal government agencies, or at least that was the perception. You put something in a mailbox and it was sure to get where it was supposed to go. Not anymore, not in Queens.
This week The Mary Louis Academy emailed its alumnae to warn them that the school recently learned it is not getting all the mail it’s been sent, and that many contributors had not received the thank-you letters sent to them. The venerable Catholic girls’ high school in Jamaica Estates said it has filed a formal complaint with the Postal Service.
Incidentally, TMLA’s Finance Office recently had to send this newspaper a second check to pay for an ad the school had placed. The first was lost in the mail.
The Chronicle has plenty of missing mail stories. They predated the Trump administration with its postal controversies and have outlived it. Maybe the USPS needs to be remade, maybe turned back into the Department of the Post Office. It can’t go on as is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.