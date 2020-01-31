Not all aboard with bus rerouting

It’s unanimous: Every single member of the Queens delegation to the City Council opposes the bus route redesign the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been trying to sell residents on. And while lawmakers can all agree and yet be completely wrong (all but two of our state legislators voted for that reckless no-bail law), in this case they’re right. The plan deserves to be, well, thrown under the bus.

The goals are good ones (aren’t they always?): to speed up our notoriously slow buses and keep them from getting bunched up so that more people will take them. Bus ridership has been declining for several years, while the population has only grown, meaning more private vehicles crowding the streets. Apparently, not enough people are finding taking the bus to be worth the cost.

But while we’d all love to get on a bus that zips through traffic without stopping until our destination comes up, that’s not what most buses are for. They’re not all express buses, and most streets have no room for dedicated bus lanes. As far as the number of stops goes, it’s easy for activist groups largely made up of young people in good shape to complain that there are too many, but the elderly and infirm need them to be closely spaced. No doubt some could go, but not in the kind of numbers the MTA is talking about. On 108th Street in Forest Hills, for example, it wants to cut the number of stops made by the Q23 between the Long Island Expressway and 71st Avenue from nine to two. Two stops in that 1.1-mile stretch? In a neighborhood with as many senior citizens as Forest Hills north of Queens Boulevard has? Talk about cruelty in the name of efficiency. Try again.

As for those 15 City Council members representing Queens, they’re saying things like “utter nonsense” (Francisco Moya of Corona), “bad for Queens residents” (Danny Dromm of Jackson Heights) and “go back to the drawing board” (Peter Koo of Flushing).

It appears that above all, the plan would reduce service. Take the Q53 from Woodside to the Rockaways, for example. It would be eliminated. Its sister bus the Q52 would remain, but without the Q53, there will be no more single-seat ride from the heart of Queens to those beaches on the western half of the peninsula. And that’s just one service cut.

We hope the MTA doesn’t consider this plan a done deal and is just holding its public workshops for show. And we hope it’s ready to accept that some of the more sweeping bus route changes it plans should left back at the depot.