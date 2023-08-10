One question we ask just about all the elected officials and aspiring elected officials who visit us for a candidate interview is whether there is any office at the level of government they’re running for that could be eliminated. Any at all that is just duplicative or pointless. Government being a growth industry, very few say yes.
So our congratulations and best wishes for success go out to City Councilmen Bob Holden of Maspeth and Kalman Yeger of Brooklyn, who’ll be introducing legislation to disband the pointless Office of the Public Advocate. Nothing personal, Jumaane Williams.
The office was created in 1993, after the city government was remade due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, though its predecessors go back much further. It’s to be an ombudsman for the people, a watchdog over other city agencies. But it’s mostly just been a springboard for those seeking higher office. Both former Mayor Bill de Blasio and sitting state Attorney General Letitia James were public advocates when they ran. The first one, Mark Green, tried for mayor but failed.
The people already are represented by the City Council, the borough presidents and the community boards. The PA’s office isn’t needed and its dozens of employees cost at least $5 million a year that could better be spent elsewhere. The Holden-Yeger bill is a long shot, and would need to be followed by a public referendum, but we hope it succeeds.
