The powers that be seemingly will not rest until they add to everyone’s cost of living by imposing congestion pricing fees on people driving into Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. Even if you don’t go into the city much, the companies that deliver to all the stores you shop in do, and they’ll pass their higher costs along to consumers:
Congestion pricing seems like a done deal, but that’s been true before and it has not been implemented yet. You’ll get a chance to fight this planned hit on the working people of Queens and elsewhere at hearings set for Aug. 25 to 31. See the details in a separate story in this edition or at qchron.com.
Congestion pricing is supposed to help fund the MTA and thwart climate change. But the MTA will always need more and a slight cut in traffic won’t stabilize the climate. New fees would only siphon more money out of the private sector. Just say no.
