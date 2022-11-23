We understand if Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to have it all — he’s a billionaire. They tend to want a lot. But a line has to be drawn somewhere. And that line has to be drawn here in Queens.
Last week we got the news that a soccer stadium will be built in Willets Point, the Iron Triangle, that slice of land that’s been godforsaken for so long it was immortalized in 1925’s “The Great Gatsby” as the Valley of Ashes (which then included Flushing Meadows too). Great! Goooaaal, we all said. A 25,000-seat arena, paid for by the team that will play there and not the taxpayers, will be a great anchor for a whole new neighborhood. And, this page contended, it will be one more reason not to build a casino in the area, something that’s also been talked about, to the worry of area civic leaders.
Au contraire. It turns out that Cohen and at least some of the Albany decision makers who wield power over the area’s future think a soccer stadium boosts the chances of building a casino. Anything that will draw more people to the area makes the location more appealing for gambling, according to reporting in the New York Post.
No, no, no. This is not how it should be. Only three downstate casino licenses will be granted. Two should go to proven winners: the Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway and our own Resorts World New York City at Aqueduct Race Track in South Ozone Park. The third can go to someone somewhere in Manhattan.
Nobody needs to build a second casino in Queens. Resorts World has all the “racino” play you could want, and giving it a full casino license so it can have regular table games would complete the picture. Go pretend that you’re James Bond there, and try not to develop a serious gambling problem. We need that tax revenue Resorts World generates, but we don’t need more degenerates.
We especially don’t need a Willets Point casino if it might go on the scandalously named “Willets West” parcel, aka the Citi Field parking lot, aka part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. We’ve been over this, all the way up to the state’s highest court: You cannot build on parkland. At least you can’t do so without the state Legislature alienating said parkland. And that’s just bad karma.
It’s also a bad bet. Cohen shouldn’t gamble on getting a casino license for Willets Point or FMCP. Instead he should focus on getting more from the Mets postseason.
