It’s rare that a piece of state legislation is so malevolent it doesn’t even deserve a hearing. But we have such a bill on our hands right now, and it comes out of Queens.
Authored by Astoria Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the “Not on our dime!: Ending New York funding of Israeli settler violence act” would allow the state attorney general to dissolve any charity whose donations to Israeli causes could be seen as aiding settlement activity. To someone who wants Israel shrunken and weakened, that could apply to just about any nonprofit that supports the Jewish homeland.
To their credit, state legislative leaders have vowed to never let the bill come to the floor. South Queens’ own Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer-Amato immediately denounced the bill as “hateful, offensive and anti-Semitic.” She rightly pointed out that Jewish nonprofits in New York support the poor, elderly and hungry of all faiths.
“You Don’t Mess with the Zohan” is an Adam Sandler farce about an indestructible Israeli commando. It’s good advice. Conversely, one should mess with Zohran — at least with his attempt to legislate anti-Semitism and wear down both the Israeli people and their brethren and backers here.
