Mayor-elect Eric Adams knows the deal: that there’s no recovery for the city from the rapid damage of the Covid era and the slow decline of the de Blasio era without a reversal of violent crime.
Out-of-touch Pollyannas like Mayor de Blasio and his dwindling band of supporters will point to this or that stat showing that the rate of some particular crime dropped over some particular time frame, like, say, this October compared to the previous one. But here’s a more important statistic that’s showing some staying power: The murder rate increased more from 2019 to 2020 than it ever has, 47 percent. The total number of killings remains far below what it was 30 years ago, but the rate of change is unprecedented.
Killings jumped from 319 in 2019 to 468 last year. And, as New York Post and City Journal columnist Nicole Gelinas recently pointed out, the number killed through mid-October this year was 382, nearly identical as up until the same point last year. “For perspective,” she adds, “for the entire seven years between 2013 and 2019, we never reached 382 murders for the full year, never mind just 9 1/2 months.”
The number of shooting victims, according to reports, was 1,526 through Oct. 17, compared to 1,507 up until the same point last year — and only 760 in 2019.
Reversing this trend is the primary challenge Adams faces. And he knows it. That’s why he vows to bring back the NYPD’s Anti-Crime Unit, or some new iteration of it that retains the same core mission: to get guns off the street. The plainclothes unit was disbanded last year under de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. That should be the last thing proponents of strict gun control want — the Anti-Crime Unit is gun control personified — but officials like de Blasio who were soft on crime to begin with went way too far in trying to weaken the police last year after the killing of George Floyd by an officer in Minnesota.
Notice the silence of most officials after Adams’ vow to put a plainclothes unit back on the street was met by a terroristic threat from Hawk Newsome, who is a leader of Black Lives Matter in New York, though the national BLM organization keeps its distance from him. Newsome promised that if the city goes “back to the old ways of policing, then we’re going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fires and there will be bloodshed.”
Note the use of the word “we.” Newsome wasn’t just making a prediction, as he later claimed, but a promise. And he hardly backed down in coming days, telling one interviewer (a former cop and Secret Service agent, no less), who pressed him to condemn riots and arson, that when that kind of violence follows a killing by police, “I don’t condone it, I don’t promote it, but I will not condemn it.”
Again, silence from most officials, despite Adams’ calling on them to speak up. “I think that this is an excellent moment for the local and state and federal Democratic Party to state: We could have justice without violence,” he said.
Adams is obviously serious about turning things around but needs not just comments but action from his compatriots in the state government in particular, who must revisit the disastrous laws they recently enacted letting most defendants out with no bail and raising the age for violent teen offenders to be tried in regular court as adults rather than as children in Family Court, where they are coddled. Change is also needed on Rikers Island, where things are so bad de Blasio just reinstated solitary confinement to curb some of the violence that’s exploded under his watch.
Soon we’ll have a new sheriff in town. He can’t take charge soon enough. The crime and punishment pendulum needs some hard swinging back to a middle position.
