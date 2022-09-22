So, they’re in. After running roughshod over the National League for five and a-half months (save 10 days earlier this month, when they fell out of first place, reclaimed first place, then got swept by the Cubs while still retaining first place), the Mets clinched a playoff spot with a victory over the Brewers on Monday.
On its own, that is an accomplishment. The franchise has been to the postseason only nine times before (including its ill-fated Wild Card Game trip in 2016), and should the 2022 squad hold its pace for more than 100 wins, they would be only the fourth group in franchise history to hit triple digits.
Yet, Monday’s celebration, to borrow the phrase used by analysts and team personnel alike, was muted. There was no champagne spraying; there was merely glass sipping (two at a time, if you were Pete Alonso taking the midcelebration team picture). Team owner Steve Cohen spoke to the media, his back turned to the party behind him, without fear of being doused in some kind of liquid beverage.
In his media availability, Cohen said he is proud of the team. But the drinks didn’t flow like they might have had the team clinched a division championship; there was still work to be done on Tuesday (both the Braves and Mets won, holding the Amazins’ division lead at one).
Regardless of how the season finishes, a banner will hang above the left field upper deck at Citi Field. Whether it reads “Wild Card Appearance” or “World Champion,” or something in between, one thing will be clear: It won’t be a hollow reminder, a bullet on the résumé of an ownership group looking for excuses to perpetuate its austerity.
No, the Mets under Steve Cohen will not point to the rafters and say, “be grateful.” That’s not to say they won’t celebrate the franchise’s history; one need look no further than last month’s Old Timers’ Day to see that the new group is committed to treating team legends like the royalty they should be (so long as their name isn’t Dykstra).
Instead, the Mets under Cohen will take a two-pronged approach: Celebrate what has been, and make history of their own. In tandem, the strategy will raise the organization’s gravitas, turning it into the world-class destination it should have been for the decades prior. In some ways, that transformation has already begun.
Three-time Cy Young Award winners don’t uproot their family, moving them from one coast to another and back again all in the span of six months, just because they feel like it. Yes, as a union leader, Max Scherzer had an obligation to follow the money. But would a man so purposeful, so maniacal, be inclined to join up with an organization if he did not align with its vision? Ditto for a three-time manager of the year (though Buck Showalter does still have that elusive ring to chase)?
The answer may be found in this: These are not your father’s Mets. Thankfully, nor are they Jeff Wilpon’s father’s Mets. These are, to borrow a phrase from an era gone, the New Mets, whose mantra was best summarized by Showalter in the spring when asked how he expects to motivate his team: with the simple phrase, “Play better.”
So as this summer turns to fall and baseball’s regular season gives way to its postseason, we say now is as good a time as ever to hop on the Mets bandwagon. Before ticket prices climb to astronomical levels come playoff time, get a group together and head out to one of the five remaining regular season home games. Join too late — say, after the parade down the Canyon of Heroes or during next year’s run to the title — and risk being the first of a new breed: the frontrunner Mets fan.
