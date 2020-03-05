It took a decade for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to agree to reimburse all Queens drivers for the tolls they had to pay to cross the Cross Bay Veterans. Refunds for the payments — which never should have had to be made in the first place — should begin anytime now.
Let’s hope it won’t take 10 years for the MTA to see the error of its ways in another area in which it’s charging people living in or traveling to the Rockaways more than the rest of us.
Under a new pilot program set to begin May 1, Queens residents taking the Long Island Rail Road will enjoy a 10 percent discount on daily tickets and a 20 percent break on monthly tickets. That’s only fair, given the cost disparities between LIRR tickets and the price of MetroCard rides on subways and buses.
What’s not fair is that the discount will apply at every LIRR station in Queens, except Far Rockaway.
The railroad’s excuse is that the Far Rockaway Branch runs through Nassau County. So what? The station is still in Queens. And the Far Rockaway Branch was established decades before Nassau County even existed. Trains were running along it when all of what is now Nassau was still part of Queens.
Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato is leading the fight to get the new discount for those using the Rockaway station, too. As she says, it doesn’t matter that the trains run through Nassau, the Queens residents who use the station should get the same treatment as Queens residents who ride the LIRR elsewhere. We hope other officials will get aboard her effort to right this new wrong.
