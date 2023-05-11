It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that, after being indicted on 13 criminal charges in federal court Wednesday, Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty. After all, he has repeatedly ignored calls from Democrats and Republicans alike for him to resign. And even as more than three-fourths of his constituents said he should step down, per a Siena College poll (and that was before he was indicted), he told reporters Wednesday he is still running for re-election. With his hopes for a second term practically dead in the water, we’re left to wonder:
What’s his endgame here?
The only possible explanation is he is a social climber obsessed with getting in, staying in and clutching onto the spotlight as long as he can. His rendezvous with the press at the courthouse made that clear; when anyone else in his predicament would walk straight past reporters, he answered questions for several minutes. If Santos’ only goal was to garner international attention, he has accomplished that — he did that months ago. There’s no point in calling on him to resign anymore, because he won’t. There’s no point in prolonging his time in the sun, either; that’s exactly what he wants.
We urge prosecutors to move swiftly with his case — the sooner they do, the sooner the House might opt to remove him from office. And the sooner they do, the sooner District 3 residents get the representative they deserve.
