It was just three weeks ago that this page lamented the way some elected officials are standing with illegal vendors in Corona instead of with the laws on the books. And what we learned about the situation later, when City Councilman Francisco Moya actually stood with his constituents and for law and order, only reinforced our position.
Yes, the city should be giving out more of the licenses lawmakers recently authorized, and the system is absurdly complicated, but that doesn’t mean you just get to break the law and stomp on those who don’t.
Yet that’s what was going on en masse in Corona, and this week we were reminded by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. that unlawful vending is not limited to there. It also was a key subject during a recent walk along Jamaica Avenue that he and other officials made with the Woodhaven Business Improvement District’s leader. Addabbo is getting complaints about things like fruit vendors with no licenses popping up in front of fruit stores and undercutting them. Legitimate taxpaying businesses should not have to put up with that. Speed up the permits — but also enforce the law against those who sell without them.
