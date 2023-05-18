The damage being caused to our city and society by the unending flow of unauthorized immigrants and asylum seekers from the southern border to the Big Apple is deep and growing by the day.
Start with just a couple numbers, one being $4.2 billion. That’s how much Mayor Adams recently estimated the migrant crisis will cost the city between this fiscal year and the next one — and he said that before the lifting of the Title 42 restrictions that kept at least some of the travelers on the Mexican side of the border.
Another number is nearly half, which is the share of hotel rooms in the city Adams says are now occupied by migrants. Just think about how much that hits the vital tourism industry and all the ancillary sectors intertwined with it. Think about the jobs on the line. Think about all the lost hotel and sales tax revenue, along with every other levy in a city that taxes everything but the air, and how much harder it’ll be to cover that $4.2 billion.
Now, with shelters bursting and hotels becoming shelters, comes the news that standalone gyms on city school properties will be used as barracks for migrants. And, as the Chronicle exclusively reported this week, even libraries are being considered as housing for them. Yes, the library you bring your child to hoping to create a love of reading could become a dorm for someone who has no legal business in this country but can file an asylum claim and stay here for years before it’s heard in court. And he or she can do all that with the support of a large segment of our political leadership, including the White House and, until very recently, City Hall. This is the price of not enforcing immigration law at the border on the one hand, and of being a sanctuary city on the other.
Our best hope right now is that Gov. Hochul, who’s visiting Washington, can get the Biden administration to finally strengthen the border. Let asylum seekers stay in Mexico as they wait. As for those already here, we’ll have to get them papers to work, as soon as possible. But we cannot allow them to live in schools or libraries. We have to protect our children and their spaces. Get the feds to allow them to stay at Floyd Bennett Field. Bring back that hospital ship that was docked here, unused, at the height of Covid. And let’s get some clearer messaging out of City Hall while we’re at it. This is an unprecedented crisis and we need everyone at his or her A game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.