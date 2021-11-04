Before he was elected mayor, Bill de Blasio won plaudits as public advocate for having studies done on the negative impact fines for petty infractions have on small businesses and for advocating on merchants’ behalf. It was a big issue then, as it is now. This newspaper’s top editor spoke with de Blasio about it and subsequently appeared on WNYC radio’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” and NBC TV’s “The Debrief with David Ushery” to discuss the issue. De Blasio, of course, used it to help get himself elected mayor.
But once he got into office, the concerns of business largely fell off his radar and he came to see the fines as a cash cow for the government he relentlessly expanded.
So it’s a great relief to have an incoming mayor who’s not an ideologue who treats businesses with disdain every chance he gets, one who we expect will live up to his promises to respect job creators. Mayor-elect Eric Adams vows to do just that and to right the ship of state in a city that’s been sailing in the wrong direction when it comes to key issues.
“I want a reset with the business community,” he said on CNBC the morning after his resounding victory. He said he had spent the last eight months meeting with business leaders, who all told him de Blasio never did that in eight years.
Adams’ comments indicate he is the kind of mayor we need with the city still down 400,000 jobs from its pre-Covid employment count even as the government he will lead faces a $5 billion deficit in the next fiscal year. Adams also will have to negotiate new contracts with all the city’s labor unions, and they can’t be the kind of giveaways de Blasio specialized in while growing the public workforce larger than ever, saddling his successors with more fixed costs.
The economy and city budget are not of course the only vital issues Adams must take on immediately, and he hit the trifecta when he said at his victory speech, “We are fighting Covid, crime and economic devastation all at once.”
On the virus, de Blasio was right to mandate vaccinations for city employees, but Adams must do a better job of working with the unions to get the buy-in. We believe he will.
He’ll obviously be tougher on crime, and we fully expect him to bring back a reconstituted anti-crime unit — the very embodiment of gun control — to help get a handle on the dangerous spike in shootings and killings we’re undergoing. The bad guys must once again be taught not to carry guns for fear the police will find them. But it will be difficult to truly battle crime better unless district attorneys stop turning their back on petty offenses and unless the state truly fixes the disastrous “bail reform” it enacted in 2019.
Gov. Hochul said at Adams’ victory party, “We will fight for you, not fight each other anymore!” Let’s see if she means it when it comes to fighting crime.
Crime, the economy, quality of life — these are clearly the issues that voters in most of Queens had at the top of their minds Tuesday. Outside of northwestern Queens’ socialist pockets, they want middle-of-the-road representatives who care about the middle class. That’s why Joann Ariola trounced her City Council opponent in South Queens. Nearby moderate Democrat Bob Holden got more votes on the Republican line than he did on his actual party’s. Voters in northeastern Queens went even further right in electing conservative Republican firebrand Vickie Paladino to the Council, ironically over moderate Democrat Tony Avella. Voters were sending Democrats a message that they’ve gone too far left. Most people here don’t want to defund the police, tear down statues of historical figures or any of that.
Adams himself won his biggest contest, the Democratic primary, by being the moderate, commonsense candidate. Now we need him to be the moderate, commonsense mayor.
