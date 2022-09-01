Don’t worry, kids, you can still go to the store to buy whipped cream for those sundaes you’re making at home!
This week a number of media outlets, from local to national, put out some bad reporting about the state ban on selling nitrous oxide cartridges to anyone under 21, a law authored by Queens’ own state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. It was carried in the lower house by Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato and became law late last year.
The canisters are used to make whipped cream. They’re also used by the young and reckless to get high. They call it doing whippits, and Whip-It is actually a brand name of one N2O cartridge.
More recently, it seems a convenience store owner in western New York misinterpreted the law as banning the sale of whipped cream itself. The media began covering the issue, poorly and inaccurately, just jumping on each other’s stories without doing the research, and Addabbo was forced to explain what the measure actually does. (The Chronicle reported on the bill last year just before it became law and got it correct.)
The lesson here may be to not jump on the bandwagon — not if all your friends are doing whippits, which are dangerous, and not if another media outlet reports something too good to check. Do your homework, kids. Only then may you have dessert, with whipped cream on top or not.
