The plan to close Rikers Island and replace it with jails based in every borough save Staten Island was always more about wishful thinking, virtue signaling and pandering than anything practical. The only sensible aspect of it was that detainees would be closer to courthouses, making it faster and cheaper for the city to transport them back and forth. And that was more than overridden by the safety element — what better place could you possibly find to keep potentially violent people locked up than an island surrounded by treacherous waters?
Of course communities from Kew Gardens to Chinatown that are slated to get the new jails objected. And of course their objections were duly noted and duly shelved. Construction on a new parking garage and municipal building next to the old Queens House of Detention is underway, work that is tied to the upcoming demolition of the former jail and erection of its replacement.
Of course the $8 billion projected cost of the four new jails will turn out to be far higher, because that’s just how it goes with long-term government projects, and also because rampant inflation and supply chain woes driven by the Covid crisis kicked in only after the plan was set. The money will be borrowed, through bond issuances that will leave the taxpayers on the hook for many years.
But beyond the reduction in people’s safety, the dismissal of community concerns and the costs, the most egregious error made by those who pushed the borough jails plan through was the belief that the number of detainees needing to be locked up could be radically reduced, as if by magic. Events of the last few years show this to be folly.
As planned, the four jails will be able to house up to 3,300 people. Right now there are a little under 6,000 locked up on Rikers Island. Only fools and ideologues believe that number is too high. Just about every day we learn of another heinous crime committed by someone with such an egregious record that it boggles the mind he wasn’t kept behind bars. And according to a source in the know, the number of people arrested in the city climbed 26 percent in the first half of this year compared to the same time last year, and the number of criminals sentenced to city facilities jumped 184 percent. That’s what’s needed.
The disparity between the number of people the last administration and City Council hoped would need to be jailed and the number actually behind bars now came to a head last week when city Comptroller Brad Lander and Mayor Adams got into a tiff about the time line to close Rikers. The law now mandates that happen by 2027.
“We have to have a plan B, because those who have created plan A, that I inherited, obviously didn’t think about a plan B,” Adams said. “If we don’t drop down the prison population the way they thought we were, what do we do? No one answered that question.”
What we need is the repeal of the law mandating that Rikers not be the location of any jail as of 2027. Instead, new, modern jails, with all the recommended creature comforts, should be built on the island, with the nightmare facilities that exist there now torn down. This is the idea behind legislation pressed by City Councilman Bob Holden of Maspeth to study the idea of building at Rikers instead of elsewhere. But we don’t expect that to happen any more than we expect to see better policing, the repeal of the state’s insane bail “reform” law of 2019 and the serious reworking of the Raise the Age law of 2017. These are all things that would make the city safer, but Albany is not on board. If the criminal justice pendulum is swinging at all back toward common sense, it’s taking far too long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.