Mayor de Blasio has to stop speaking in the future tense when it comes to the plans that need to be on the table for reopening New York City.
“We’re going to be briefing all New Yorkers” on the details, he said Tuesday. “It’ll all be in place ... we’re going to be working with the MTA.” Again on Wednesday the future tense kept appearing: “We’re going to figure out how and when we can reopen bars and restaurants, how much outdoors is going to play a role in that ... That’s not part of phase one but it is something we’ll have more to say on soon.”
Planning for reopening, even beyond phase one, cannot be spoken of in the future tense any more. It just can’t. This has to be done now. The city already meets five of the state’s seven metrics that are required to begin reopening, and is on track to soon hit the remaining two — having enough intensive care hospital beds available and having the contact tracing ability to reduce the further spread of the coronavirus.
The city actually is so close it would be nice if Albany could just issue a waiver on those final two metrics, except that doing so would no doubt induce other regions to seek exemptions as the process goes on, and we don’t want the procedures Gov. Cuomo has laid out to just be jettisoned.
But there’s no time to waste. People are suffering. The economy has been devastated for two and a half months now. Unemployment here is at least 15 percent, probably more like 20, and could easily reach 30 percent if things don’t change very soon. When people claim that those itching to get things open and get back to work are selfish and reckless, they’re wrong. The economy is not just about the exchange of money for goods and services — it’s about society itself. You can’t have a functioning society with everyone stuck at home and getting a stipend. This has to end.
And for it to end, we need a detailed plan — especially here in New York City, where it seems everything needs a detailed plan. We didn’t have one for the beaches — lifeguards weren’t trained on how to perform their tasks in the era of social distancing, for one thing — so Rockaway and the city’s other shoreline parks didn’t truly open while every other one in the region did. Things went fairly smoothly here, but cloudy weather likely played a role in that. It’s only going to get hotter and sunnier; when will the lifeguards be ready?
Now we have to prepare for the resumption of construction and manufacturing previously deemed nonessential (tell that to the workers), curbside retail and wholesale trade. Those can all open in phase one. Where’s the plan for how these things will be done, and how public transit will accommodate suddenly increased demand? Opening more streets here and there to pedestrians and cyclists won’t do it.
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who wants to be the next mayor, is absolutely right when he says, as the New York Post reports, “We should have spent the last two months preparing for this.” As he says, clear guidelines on subway safety are necessary, “and we need it all ASAP.”
Since Gov. Cuomo controls the MTA, which runs the subways, is this another case where the enmity between he and de Blasio is getting in the way of good policy? Will we end up with more nonsense like their dual school closure announcements, with each claiming that he made the call?
We can’t afford more of that. Deaths from the virus are way down. The hospitals are handling their new cases. People know and are mostly adhering to the new social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines that help keep us safer. We need to know now what the city’s plan for reopening entails. It would be unconscionable for City Hall to not be out ahead of things. If there were ever a time when de Blasio needed to be punctual or, dare we think it, ahead of the curve, it’s now.
