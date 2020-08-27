Whatever’s going on with President Trump, the postmaster general and the election, people in Queens have had problems with mail delivery since long before this summer.
The Elmhurst Civic Association used to tell us all the time how its newsletter never seemed to make it to the office of then-Rep. Joe Crowley. The civic checked the address and spoke with Crowley’s office more than once; everything was correct. The U.S. Postal Service just couldn’t seem to find the congressman.
When the Chronicle moved from Rego Park to Glendale, it often took three weeks for a piece of mail sent to our old address to get to the new one. We learned that one person was responsible for most mail forwarding, and sometimes it just didn’t get done. This writer once got two magazine subscriptions as a Christmas gift. He should have gotten 24 magazines over the next year. He got five. We’ve got many more stories of mail not being delivered in a timely fashion, if at all, and so do you. That’s life in Queens.
So the last thing we need is Washington messing around with things ahead of the Nov. 3 election. If the goal is nefarious, to stymie mail-in voting, that’s an impeachable offense. If it’s an honest attempt at reform, however inept, it can wait until Nov. 4. Another crisis is one thing we actually don’t need the USPS to deliver.
