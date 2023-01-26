Capitalism is dynamic, often replacing one thing with something better as millions of people make individual decisions on what is valuable. Refrigerators replace iceboxes. Honda Civics replace Ford Fairmonts. Facebook replaces Myspace.
Many of the changes are clearly improvements, though of course not all are. Either way, they can be difficult to live through for those who relied on the older thing. And sometimes what’s coming next is not clear.
So it is in Forest Hills and Flushing, where residents just learned two Walgreens are closing — the ones on 108th Street at 63rd Drive and Kissena Boulevard near Elder Avenue. Shuttered stores are not innovations.
No big deal, many would say — there are lots of pharmacies. You won’t have to go far to find another. But there are not as many as there once were. And “not far” is a relative term. Flushing City Councilwoman Sandra Ung noted that for some older adults and others, going to Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue for their prescriptions, where the Kissena ones will be transferred, “is not an easy trip.” In Forest Hills, customers are being directed 15 blocks away to a Queens Boulevard location.
Were we oversaturated with drugstores? Are online prescription fillers knocking them out like Amazon did bookstores? Is the stunning level of organized shoplifting taking its toll? We can’t say. We can only hope capitalism provides good successors to these necessary stores. Quickly.
