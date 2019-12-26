List of crimes for which bail is barred is simply stunning

The following are crimes for which judges will no longer be allowed to impose bail under the criminal justice “reforms” taking effect Jan. 1, as compiled by the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York.

• Aggravated Assault upon a Person Less than 11 Years Old.

• Aggravated Vehicular Assault.

• Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (causing the death of two or more persons while driving recklessly with a blood alcohol reading of 0.18 or above).

• Arson in the Third Degree (intentionally causing damage to a building or vehicle by starting a fire).

• Assault in the Third Degree.

• Bribery in the First Degree.

• Burglary in the Second Degree (burglary of dwelling).

• Children and Drugs — specified felony drug offenses involving children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child.

• Conspiracy Offenses (the vast majority of conspiracy offenses — for example, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Robbery, Arson, Assault or Burglary).

• Criminally Negligent Homicide (causing a person’s death with criminal negligence).

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree. • Criminal Possession of a Firearm. • Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds. • Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in or near School Grounds. • Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree. • Criminal Sale of a Firearm to a Minor.

• Directing a Laser at an Aircraft in the First Degree (directing a laser with intent to interfere with safe travel and causing a significant change of course or serious disruption that threatens the physical safety of passengers or crew).

• Endangering the Welfare of a Child. • Endangering the Welfare of a Vulnerable Elderly Person in the First Degree.

• Enterprise Corruption (anti-organized crime statute).

• Grand Larceny in the First Degree (of over $1 million).

• Making a Terroristic Threat.

• Manslaughter in the Second Degree (recklessly causing the death of another person).

• Money Laundering in the First Degree. • Money Laundering in Support of Terrorism in the Third Degree, or in the Fourth Degree.

• Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.

• Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (producing, directing or promoting a sex video involving a child).

• Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree.

• Reckless Assault of a Child by a Child Day Care Provider (child daycare provider recklessly causing serious physical injury to a child under 11 years of age).

• Riot in the First Degree.

• Robbery in the Second Degree (a robbery aided by another person).

• Stalking in the Second Degree (stalking while also displaying or threatening use of a dangerous instrument or a deadly weapon).

• Tampering with a Juror in the First Degree.

• Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree.

If you live in Queens, your state senator and Assembly member almost certainly voted for this. They all did, except for Assemblymen Daniel Rosenthal and David Weprin, who likely opposed separate, unrelated elements of the wide-ranging bill that included bail “reform.” Like many cops and prosecutors, we think the no-bail law is a mistake, and that some dangerous people will be released. What do you think?