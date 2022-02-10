As state legislators scramble to get their preferred programs into this year’s budget, one of the best things they could do for the children of Queens and the rest of the city is to lift the arbitrary cap on charter schools.
Right now there are no more charters available to start the independently operated, wildly beneficial schools in New York City. Some are still obtainable elsewhere in the state, but this is where the need is predominant. This is where the most children are suffering from an inadequate education in traditional schools. Argue about the reasons all you want — the fact is those students from poorer neighborhoods who get to go to a charter school outperform their peers in regular district schools by wide margins.
Take Success Academy, the charter network that shows again and again how well-named it is. In one recent year, for example, 94 percent of Black and Hispanic scholars at Success schools passed the state math exams, compared to 20 percent of Black students citywide and 24 percent of Hispanics. On the English language arts exams, the corresponding numbers were 82 percent for Success students and 27 percent for Blacks and Hispanics citywide.
Success Academy has a long waiting list of applicants and not enough room for them. The network’s founder and leader, Eva Moskowitz, wants to open eight more schools in the city, three of them in Queens, as soon as she can. But without the state lifting the arbitrary charter cap, she can’t open any.
Why would Albany deny more children the best education available — one that incidentally is also cheaper for the taxpayers, with Success schools getting between two-thirds and three-quarters of the funding per student that traditional schools do? The No. 1 reason appears to be what it always has been: politicians’ fealty to the United Federation of Teachers, which opposes charters because they show what can be done when innovators like Moskowitz run schools without the politicized union leadership getting in the way. They show what can be done for students many would write off.
So it’s vital that Albany approve more charters — really there should be no cap at all — and that it does so as part of “the big ugly,” meaning the state budget. It’s a sad development of our great system, but in New York State these days, the way to get major policy changes through is to get them into the budget.
Not only should the cap be lifted — as it has been three times in the past — as part of the budget, but an anti-charter bill that would restrict which state entities can approve new schools should be left on the cutting room floor. We expect the new city administration to be more amenable to charters than the last one was, but we also need state lawmakers to get on board and help our children learn.
