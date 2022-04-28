No chief executive wants to give up power over any part of government, but Mayor Adams could very well benefit from accepting federal leadership of Rikers Island. So too could the guards, inmates, visitors — and all New Yorkers.
Conditions at the jails have gone from bad to worse by all accounts, and show no signs of improving. Gangs reportedly are in charge of many areas. Violence has gotten worse even as the number of inmates has declined. Correction officers are exploiting their contract to make a mockery of the idea that one shows up at work to earn one’s pay.
When Mayor Bloomberg, correctly, sought to break down and rebuild failing schools, he erred in one tragic way — letting the old ones wither and die painfully as resources went to the new ones. Former Mayor de Blasio seems to have taken a similar approach with Rikers, giving up on fixing it as his plan to replace it — years away even now — got approved and planning began. But just as Jamaica High’s last students suffered, people detained or working at Rikers today are paying the price for our leaders’ deciding their institution is beyond repair. The form that price takes is very different but the reason is similar — the city is moving on and you’re not a priority.
The jail system is already overseen by a federal monitor, but that’s clearly not enough. The idea of an actual takeover, known as receivership, was floated by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Adams resists it but others, like Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, are more receptive to it. The mayor should agree to it and focus on street crime so that more of the people who should be in Rikers can be put there, making us all safer. Let the feds take on improving their environment until the existing jails are replaced, preferably by ones built right next to them.
