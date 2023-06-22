New York is always rebuilding itself, reaching for a new future even visionaries can only partially guess at, and that’s as true in Queens as anywhere.
Who would have known, say, 50 years ago, that blue-collar Long Island City would in time become Manhattan East, filled with gleaming skyscrapers mirroring their cousins across the water, though not quite in height? Or that a blend of circumstances, environmental concerns and government encouragement would expand bicycle riding beyond a hobby and sport into a serious means of commuting? Or that even with tennis, pingpong, badminton and all the other racquet sports, there was room for one more, and that after a while pickleball would net such a following that athletic facilities public and private would have to make court space for it?
Today, building continues apace in LIC, more people are taking to the streets on bicycles and someone somewhere is doubtlessly planning their next pickleball match. What else is changing in this ever-evolving chunk of New York City that we call home? More than can be covered in any one edition of even the best community newspaper, but we relate some of the key elements this week in our 26th Annual Celebration of Queens special edition, Future Foundation. Find the collectible pullout section in print or at qchron.com.
We start by showing how then-Vice President Biden’s concerns in 2014 that LaGuardia Airport looked like something in the Third World have been fully addressed and then some. Beyond its basic footprint and runway configuration, LaGuardia is barely recognizable, its modernization has been so complete. A similar scale of work is now underway at the much larger Kennedy International. Once done, it will enable that airport to handle the future’s larger volume while providing visitors with a much more pleasant experience.
On the other side of the transportation spectrum is cycling, which continues to grow in popularity. We look at where improvements are being made, where more are expected, and some of the events at which people can enjoy riding together, from one end of Queens to the other.
Also on the more personal end of modern transportation options are car sharing and scooter sharing. Both are expanding in the borough, with Zipcars already here and a new e-scooter program launching in eastern Queens next year.
As transportation is one top concern here, so is healthcare. We look at new facilities and programs coming to several of our hospitals, with hundreds of millions of dollars invested in lifesaving expansions and technology. Meanwhile, parks and playgrounds are also seeing major upgrades, with more fitness options — pickleball! — and safer equipment even helping keep people out of the hospital in the first place. Also outdoors are growing environmental centers and programs, from Idlewild Park to Alley Pond to the East River.
We examine the changing landscape of not just LIC but also Ridgewood; the two have more in common than one might expect while their differences are fairly obvious. We also look forward to the future of Willets Point, where the ground is being prepared, literally, for new housing, education, business and entertainment options to come.
Two key players in Queens, one in business and one in higher education, offer their thoughts on where we’re headed in their own essays. On the entertainment front, we report on major theater renovations meant to draw you to the stage, and we even take a look into the Mets’ farm system to see who might be in future lineups at Citi Field.
The title of the special section is Future Foundation. We can see the base of where we are today and some of what’s to come, but only some. The rest is a mystery — but we can predict that it’ll all be reported here in the Queens Chronicle.
