With the tumult of the Trump presidency and the worst horrors of the coronavirus pandemic both in the rearview mirror — though either could arise again — many are enjoying a return to normalcy. Finally, politics and policy can again take a back seat to, well, life.
The feeling of relief makes perfect sense. No matter what you thought of Trump’s policies, his methodology was chaotic at best, and whatever good he achieved in office, his claims that he would have won last year’s election were it not for fraud are an affront to our system of government and poison to the minds of his supporters. Even to many who do not support President Biden’s policies, or Democratic control of Congress, it’s a relief that Trump has been retired.
The only thing that’s a greater relief to most Americans is that the Covid pandemic appears to be all but over in the United States. Barring mutations so severe that the virus turns into something else altogether and comes roaring back, it has been defeated here. Those still getting seriously sick from it are almost exclusively those who have not been vaccinated. That’s sad but for the most part their choice. The rest of us are moving on, enjoying the fresh air and slowly getting used to meeting up with people again.
But despite the relief, we can’t withdraw from public affairs completely. Here in the city there’s a series of vital elections underway. The primaries for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough president and City Council will set the direction of municipal government — the one that’s closest to us and sometimes can have the most direct impact on our lives — and chart our course for years to come.
Want to rein in crime and give the police more leeway in fighting it? Or do you want to rein in the police and give the people more leeway in what they can do? Either way, you better vote. The same is true whether you want higher or lower taxes, more or fewer city services, a bigger or smaller public workforce, greater or looser business regulations, and on and on. What exactly should the city do to continue helping us recover from the pandemic? Whoever wins these races will largely determine the answer to that as well.
And every vote counts. New Yorkers are divided on all these questions and more, so if you want your side to win, you better cast a ballot. A new poll by NBC, Telemundo, Politico and Marist found that 44 percent of respondents think the city is headed in the right direction and 44 percent think it’s headed in the wrong direction. Divided we stand. You’d better make your voice heard.
Primary Day is June 22, but early voting is underway and lasts through the 20th. You can find out where to cast your ballot at voting.nyc. Chances are it’s not the same location for early voting as it is on the day of the primary. And be sure to brush up on the new ranked choice voting system so you don’t make a mistake that would invalidate your ballot. It’s not that complicated, but it is new.
This page endorsed Eric Adams for mayor last week, believing that the retired reformist cop is the candidate best equipped to rein in crime while not allowing some of the worst excesses of the Bloomberg years, like letting stop, question and frisk get out of control. Right now what’s out of control is the spike in crime, which is rising faster than it has in decades. The numbers are still way below 1990s levels, but we need to keep them that way. You can find our endorsement online at bit.ly/3zxYbQP.
Not everyone is a news junkie, and we wouldn’t recommend it. But you can’t be asleep at the switch either. Our system requires participation to work, even as it seeks to not make government the be-all and end-all in life. Cast your ballot now and you retain your right to complain afterward.
