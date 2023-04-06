When the city mandated curbside recycling in 1989, not only was it the right thing to do, it was imposed in the right way: via a law passed by the City Council and signed by the mayor after much public debate.
Now the city plans mandatory separation of compostable yard waste. It’s the right thing to do, but it’s being imposed the wrong way: by executive branch fiat, with nothing but an obligatory public hearing set for April 27. We all know the decision already has been made.
Separating yard waste from other garbage so it can be composted is, however, the right decision. The move comes as the city also is expanding its program for residential curbside composting of kitchen waste, which so far remains voluntary. The best thing for compost is a healthy mix of both indoor and outdoor waste: brown material from the yard in the form of leaves and twigs, along with green grass clippings and the like, and kitchen scraps such as vegetable matter, eggshells and coffee grounds. Put all that together and let it breathe and you’ll get a great soil additive of fine tilth, full of nutrients that will help your garden grow — or all the plants and trees in the city parks for which our compost is destined.
The organic refuse produced by city residents that could be composted makes up about one-third of the waste stream. Repurposing as much of it as possible is good for the environment in multiple ways, just as recycling paper, glass and plastic mostly has been for decades now. And it should be much simpler, at least once the yard waste leaves your curb. Doing things like keeping leaf piles and such free of the little bits of plastic and other debris that seem to appear on all our properties as if by dark magic will take some effort.
It’s unfortunate, though, that changes such as mandatory separation of yard waste are imposed in a nondemocratic fashion. Why wasn’t it done through legislation? It would not have taken anything like the battle it took to require recycling in the 1980s. Yet it seems that more and more regulations that impact our lives are enacted by the executive branch at all levels of government rather than by our legislators. It’s been the same way with the on-again, off-again composting programs the city established for kitchen scraps, which, by the way, Queens has welcomed, producing more than any other borough. The rules all come from the Mayor’s Office and Sanitation Department, not our City Council members. But they’re called lawmakers for a reason and should hold onto their turf. It’s not the kind that should be left at the curb for composting.
