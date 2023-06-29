LaGuardia Community College’s June 21 commencement appears to have been a joyful event for 2,001 graduating students, but for one it was bitter, judging by the show she put on. And alas, it was that student and that show that has gotten the attention.
Kadia Iman apparently did not believe that she had been given enough time to say her name into a microphone held by a volunteer staffer from the school when she entered the area where the ceremony was held, and she apparently believed race was at least part of the reason. Iman is Black, and the older woman who was holding the microphone for the students is white.
So, Iman decided to go back a few minutes later and wrest the mic from the woman — whom we credit with valiantly trying to hold onto it as best she could — so she could say her name, go on a little rant and declare that “today is going to be all about me.”
Somehow we suspect every day is in Iman’s orbit.
All of this is on video that naturally is getting hits on social media. Iman, unsurprisingly, is a TikTok user.
We hope the victim did not suffer any injuries as her body was jerked around by the much younger, physically stronger Iman. If you were to take say, someone’s phone from their hand on the street in the way that she took the mic, you could be subject to a criminal charge.
And don’t think that this was just a matter of this young woman having a bad moment. She doubled down in subsequent social media posts, further invoking race: “I’m a black woman in America; I’m always in the right,” she said in a meme-like printed statement.
What is it about today’s society that would give someone such ideas? Was Iman taught that it’s OK to disrupt a dignified event involving hundreds of other people and physically accost someone to make a point?
It was only recently that a graduating student delivered a vile speech at CUNY Law’s commencement. Now this. Are the city schools or the City University of New York themselves teaching such a sense of entitlement? We hear a lot about students being taught to be activists and to “live their truth” — is this the result?
Traditionalist reformers made some serious gains in the recent Community Education Council elections. With CUNY, reform would have to be driven by our elected officials. It looks as if they should get on that.
