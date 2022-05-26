Whether you decry them as “assault weapons” that don’t belong in public hands or tout them as “modern sporting rifles” that do, we all can agree that AR-15s and their derivatives are high-quality, efficient, accurate, reliable firearms.
That’s why they were adapted nearly 60 years ago by the U.S. military into the venerable M16, with the automatic fire the AR-15 lacks, and it’s why they’re a prime choice for hunters, target shooters ... and madmen.
As vital as the Second Amendment is to our freedom, it, like the other rights in the Constitution, is not unlimited. States, or the federal government, can ban assault weapons such as the AR-15 and leave Americans still with quite the legal arsenal to bear. And after the massacres in Buffalo on May 14 and Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, many people are crying out for more gun control, just as they have before.
Short of a ban on all such weapons (highly doubtful), New York can provide a model, whether for national legislation (still doubtful) or an ongoing state-by-state effort. Under the law here, rifles like AR-15s that take detachable magazines are still legal but not if they feature at least one “military” characteristic, such as a folding stock or protruding pistol grip. Their magazine capacity is also severely limited; using one that took more bullets is what made the Buffalo shooter’s gun illegal.
New York and other states should also do what Gov. Hochul just proposed and raise the age to buy such weapons to 21. Doing that with alcohol decades ago saved countless lives.
We know most gun crimes are not committed with assault weapons but those that are often bring devastating death tolls, as in Buffalo and Texas. Banning them, or certain features, will not end these events but may limit the carnage. We also know that laws cannot address the evil and insanity that drive such acts. Those areas are for faith and professionals to address. But let laws do what they can.
