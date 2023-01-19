Faced with a rapid influx of destitute people in desperate need of city services including shelter, Comptroller Brad Lander’s instinct is to go on Twitter and tell them to come on in, while suggesting taxing the rich some more to pay for them. Naturally.
As the immigration crisis continues, with thousands of people arriving in the city, Mayor Adams is doing his best to get more financial aid from the federal government, which is responsible for border policy, as well as the state. Adams says the cost of the new arrivals could reach $2 billion. The entire city budget he just proposed for the next fiscal year is “only” $102.7 billion. So that’s a big increase — funds that no longer would benefit U.S. citizens.
One-shot fiscal boosts from the feds that helped the city through the Covid crisis won’t be repeated. Instead, the city is facing budget deficits projected at $3.2 billion, $5 billion and $6.5 billion over the next three fiscal years. Who pays the taxes to close those gaps? The top 1 percent of earners pay about 43 percent of city income tax revenue. Raise the rates and more of them will flee the city.
As comptroller, Lander must protect our financial position. By welcoming migrants and proposing higher taxes instead, he’s acting more like a second public advocate trying to pull Adams further left. That’s not what we need as serious fiscal crises loom.
