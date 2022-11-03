These are confusing economic times. And not just over the long term, and not just for amateur economists like you and us.
On Wednesday the Federal Reserve announced an interest rate hike of three-quarters of a point, to a range of 3.75 to 4 percent. That’s three times the normal increase, when there’s an increase at all. The goal is to rein in the rampant inflation that’s been crushing hopes and dreams while stock market losses cut deeply into retirement savings.
At first the markets rallied, apparently relieved at the Fed ripping off the Band-Aid quickly and thinking that might be it for a while, based on the central bank’s own statement. But then Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke, making it clear that this will not be the end of rate hikes. The result was a drop of 505 points, or 1.6 percent, in the Dow Jones Industrial Average — which in October actually saw its biggest one-month gain, 14 percent, since January 1976. The S&P 500 fell 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq 3.4 percent Wednesday.
But these are confusing economic times. Unemployment nationwide is 3.5 percent, exactly where it was just before the virus came. It does, however, remain stubbornly higher in New York City, 5.6 percent according to the latest federal statistics. Could a negative environment here be part of why Ikea will close its Rego Park store less than two years after opening it to much fanfare?
It’s always hard to say. On the small, independent business side, Turnpike Comfort Footwear in Flushing closed over the summer after 42 years in business. Meanwhile, just hours before the Fed announcement Wednesday, the Goldfish Swim School at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale officially celebrated its opening. Goldfish is a national chain operating under the franchise model.
We’re glad to see Goldfish grow. But at the same time, 37 percent of U.S. small businesses couldn’t pay their rent in full last month, according to a new survey by Alignable, and the number is rising. Most Covid aid is a thing of the past, though the effects of the shutdowns are not. These are confusing economic times. Support your local businesses.
