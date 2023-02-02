We share the concerns of good-government group Citizens Union that not enough people participate in municipal elections. But the organization’s latest prescription to help would do more harm than good.
Citizens Union on Monday released a report calling on the city to change its schedule for municipal elections so they would align with those for state and federal offices. In other words, to go from odd-numbered years to even-numbered ones. That would mean voting for mayor, City Council, public advocate, district attorney and other offices the same years you vote for Congress and the state Legislature. And possibly even for president.
Think of all the advertising you see when it’s election season — which seems to be getting longer all the time. Now imagine that every other year, you get double that, or more, and then none the following year. That’s how it would be even if, say, city elections were held in the even-numbered years that don’t have a presidential election. You’d get hit with ads for Assembly, state Senate, Congress and, every other time, all the municipal offices (except DA, a state position, for which elections are held every four years on a different schedule).
Your ballot also would be a mile long, and Citizens Union even acknowledges that a number of people would not fill out the entire thing, though it asserts that the increase in voter participation would more than make up for that problem.
We believe it’s hard enough for people to keep up with elections as it is, much less with twice as many at once. We think it’s much better for the advertising to be spread out, not insanely condensed the way it would be under Citizens Union’s plan. (And yes, the Queens Chronicle is a free paper whose revenue comes from ads. We don’t need a political feast or famine situation either).
We too would like to see as many New Yorkers vote for mayor as do for president. But it’s not going to happen. And they can’t be coerced into doing so; much better that they be taught at home and in school to be engaged in public affairs.
Let’s keep elections staggered as they are now.
